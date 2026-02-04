The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to improve project preparation, attract private capital, and fast-track bankable infrastructure projects.
The partnership, which was signed in Abuja on Tuesday, had the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate; senior government officials; and executives of the World Bank Group and IFC in attendance.
In his statement, the Budget Minister, Abubakar Bagudu, said the agreement aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, which focuses on macroeconomic stability and private sector-led growth.
International Finance Corporation Vice President for Africa, Mr Ethiopis Tafara, said the agreement would help build a pipeline of investment-ready projects across priority sectors, with support from World Bank Group financing and guarantee instruments.
Additionally, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Ms Dahlia Khalifa, noted the agreement marks a milestone in Nigeria’s development drive, with IFC mobilising about 20 billion dollars in investments across key sectors over the past five years.
The Cooperation Agreement reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships and mobilising private capital to drive sustainable growth and job creation.
FG, International Finance Corporation Sign MoU on Bankable Infrastructure, Private Investment
