‎The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to improve project preparation, attract private capital, and fast-track bankable infrastructure projects.



‎The partnership, which was signed in Abuja on Tuesday, had the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate; senior government officials; and executives of the World Bank Group and IFC in attendance.

‎In his statement, the Budget Minister, Abubakar Bagudu, said the agreement aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, which focuses on macroeconomic stability and private sector-led growth.

International Finance Corporation Vice President for Africa, Mr Ethiopis Tafara, said the agreement would help build a pipeline of investment-ready projects across priority sectors, with support from World Bank Group financing and guarantee instruments.

‎Additionally, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Ms Dahlia Khalifa, noted the agreement marks a milestone in Nigeria’s development drive, with IFC mobilising about 20 billion dollars in investments across key sectors over the past five years.

‎The Cooperation Agreement reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships and mobilising private capital to drive sustainable growth and job creation.