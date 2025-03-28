The federal government has inaugurated an implementation Committee to drive sustainable power solutions in public healthcare facilities across the country.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako performed the inauguration at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He underscored the importance of an integrated power strategy to ensure energy sufficiency in healthcare facilities.

The minister also emphasised the need for reliable electricity to improve healthcare delivery.

Dr. Salako noted that “power deficits and rising energy costs have significantly hindered healthcare service delivery.”

He cited media reports highlighting inadequate electricity in public hospitals and stressed that government initiatives, including a 50% electricity subsidy and solar mini-grid projects, have not been sufficient to resolve the crisis.

The Minister urged hospital management teams to explore public-private partnerships and attract private-sector investments in renewable energy solutions.

He also highlighted challenges such as fire incidents, battery malfunctions, and theft of energy infrastructure in existing alternative energy projects.

The proposed National Dialogue aims to develop an integrated energy strategy for the health sector. It will assess the current power policy, explore alternative solutions like renewable energy, and strengthen public-private partnerships.

Dr. Salako assured stakeholders that the dialogue would produce a clear roadmap, with key decisions documented in a communiqué and a collaborative plan of action for implementation.

The committee is tasked with convening the dialogue, ensuring effective implementation of its recommendations, and mobilizing resources for sustainable healthcare electrification.

Dr. Salako acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry of Power, development partners, and private sector stakeholders in addressing the country’s healthcare energy crisis.