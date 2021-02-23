The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has inaugurated a 13-member ministerial task force to drive the Digital Switch Over process in the broadcasting sector.

Mohammed inaugurated the task force at a press briefing in Abuja with him as the Chairman.

He said, “With the payment approval by FEC, and with 31 states to cover, we have our work cut out for us.

“We have no more excuses for not rapidly rolling out the DSO across the country, hence my decision to set up a 13-member Ministerial Task Force, which I will personally chair, to take charge of the rollout.”

He listed members of the task force and the organisations they represent as : Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission); Edward Amana (Digiteam); Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam); Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria); Sadeeq Musa (ITS); and Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair.

Advertisement

Others are Lekan Fadolapo (APCON); Aisha Omar ( Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning); J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); Nnanna Ibom ( Ministry of Information and Culture); Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications); and Joe Mutah ( Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as Secretary.

“The Ministerial Task Force, saddled with the responsibility of driving the Federal Government’s Digital Switch Over project, is hereby inaugurated.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you all for agreeing to serve on this Task Force.

“The success of the Digital Switch Over process now rests on your shoulders,” the minister stated.