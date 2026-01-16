The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen soil health management, improve fertiliser efficiency and enhance farm productivity in Nigeria....

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Director-General of IITA, Dr Simeon Ehui, said the agreement supports the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme and the development of a national soil information system.

Ehui explained that the partnership builds on ongoing initiatives promoting precise soil testing and crop-specific fertiliser recommendations, with the aim of achieving sustainable intensification and climate-resilient agriculture nationwide.

According to him, the MoU seeks to address persistent soil fertility challenges and fertiliser inefficiencies through data-driven tools, modern technology and regional expertise, expanding the soil health scheme launched in October.

Implementation will be driven through the Regional Hub for Fertiliser and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel, hosted by IITA. Ehui described the hub as the technical backbone for soil health management and fertiliser use across the region.

He noted that Nigeria’s soil health initiative elevates soil management from a technical concern to a national political priority, adding that it would stimulate demand for digital soil mapping, improved laboratory standards and evidence-based fertiliser recommendations.

Describing Nigeria as Africa’s largest economy and a major food producer, Ehui said the collaboration would deepen engagement between IITA and the ministry to tackle soil fertility challenges using advanced technologies and scientific decision-making.

He added that the MoU underscores Nigeria’s commitment to institutionalising soil health as a national priority linked to food security, climate resilience and sustainable agricultural productivity.

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said healthy soil remains fundamental to improved productivity and nutritious food systems, assuring that the ministry would ensure full implementation of the agreement within agreed timelines.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, said the MoU formalises collaboration between both institutions, enabling joint studies and strengthened land management and climate services.

Abdullahi noted that agriculture employs more than 70 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce and contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, but warned that Nigeria’s soils face serious threats from nutrient depletion, erosion and climate change.

He said the partnership with IITA marks a critical step towards addressing these challenges through science-based and sustainable solutions, adding that the agreement represents a milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of sustainable agriculture and food security.