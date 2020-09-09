The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has threatened government may repeal the law establishing the Residency Training in the country.

In his opening remarks at a conciliatory meeting between the federal government and striking resident doctors in Abuja, the Minister insisted Nigeria is the highest paying country of its health Workers in Africa.

The Minister accused the resident doctors of acting a script to rubbish the administration.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora spoke in like manner, he said no right is absolute and cautioned the doctors against forcing the government to take a tough decision

The Nigeria Medical Association through its General Secretary apologised to the government over issues raised.

NARD President apologised profusely for the misunderstanding and misconception of the grievances of resident doctors and said the industrial action was most unfortunate but avoidable.

He noted that agreements were reached ten months ago and timelines set but timelines were not met

NARD had 8 demands and issues not followed through as agreed.