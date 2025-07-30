Press Release FG: N20 Billion Disbursed to over 4,000 Primary Health Centres in Northern Nigeria The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has disclosed that the Federal...

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has disclosed that the Federal Government through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund has disbursed over N20 billion for the funding of 4,362 primary health care centres across the 19 Northern states and FCT, Abuja, over the last two years.

In his presentation at the ongoing interactive session on Government—Citizens Engagement, organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, in Kaduna, the Minister explained that 274 projects have been executed across 35 tertiary hospitals in the Northern part of the country, serving over 4.5 million outpatients and 1.6 million inpatients.

The Minister posited that the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu led administration to improving national health outcomes is being matched with action, with the provision of health infrastructure across all levels of healthcare delivery nationwide.