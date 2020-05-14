The federal government has restarted the home grown school feeding programme, in spite of cricisms that have trailed its application.

It flagged off the distribution of packages of food rations to households in Kuje, a suburb of Abuja.

Moyo Thomas reports that a lot of people have expressed misgivings about continuing the homegrown school feeding programme bearing in mind, schools remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the federal government is unfazed by these criticisms and has started sharing food rations to households

It insists that children deserve food rich in nutrients despite the disruption to schooling.

The United Nations World Food Programme who is providing the technical support for the programme says the aspiration to achieve zero hunger is still strong, and goes beyond the current global health crisis.

A total of 3, 512 households in ten locations within the Kuje area council benefitted from these first set of distribution.

34 states are currently registered under the homegrown school feeding programme. The minister said all the states registered under the programme will benefit from the modified programme.

Lagos and Ogun are the states scheduled next for distribution.

The minister did not give a figure as to how much the project will cost the federal government as she debunked figures circulating on social media.

She said the programmes is targeted at 3.1.million Nigerian households.