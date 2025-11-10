The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has expressed deep concern over reports of disturbances at the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and working with relevant authorities to ensure calm and...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has expressed deep concern over reports of disturbances at the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and working with relevant authorities to ensure calm and the protection of this vital cultural institution.

In a statement issued by the Honourable Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Ministry reaffirmed that Nigeria’s cultural and creative institutions are not only national treasures but also vital custodians of the country’s history, identity, and shared heritage.

According to the Minister, the reported incident at MOWAA endangers an important cultural landmark and disrupts the atmosphere of peace and learning necessary for the growth of the arts and cultural preservation in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Minister confirmed that the Presidency has been fully briefed and that the matter is receiving attention at the highest levels of government. She also disclosed that the Ministry is in active consultation with the Edo State Government, security agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to ascertain the facts and ensure a lawful, measured response.

While emphasizing that the Nigerian Constitution upholds the right to freedom of expression and assembly, Barrister Musawa reminded the public that such freedoms must be exercised with responsibility and respect for the law. She warned that no grievance justifies the desecration or destruction of national heritage assets.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to seek peaceful and lawful means of resolving disputes,” the Minister stated. “Our cultural institutions belong to all Nigerians and must be protected as symbols of our unity, creativity, and shared humanity.”

Barrister Musawa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting heritage spaces and ensuring that cultural assets continue to serve as places of learning, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“This episode should renew our collective commitment to safeguard our heritage and promote peace, respect, and justice,” she added. “Culture can only flourish when nurtured in an atmosphere of understanding and mutual respect.”