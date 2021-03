255 Stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1:00 pm local time today Monday, 29th, March 2021.

The returnees, as part of a first batch , will proceed on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.



Other returnees arrival are expected in subsequent days