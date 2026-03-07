The Federal Ministry of Works has advised motorists to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes ahead of scheduled repair works on the Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos. The advisory follows the ministry’s earlier announcement on the planned replacement of damaged expansion joints on the brid...

The Federal Ministry of Works has advised motorists to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes ahead of scheduled repair works on the Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos.

The advisory follows the ministry’s earlier announcement on the planned replacement of damaged expansion joints on the bridge.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Engr. Olayiwola Komolafe, the ministry said the maintenance work will begin on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and is expected to last two weeks, ending on March 24, 2026.

According to the ministry, motorists travelling from Ikorodu to Mowe, Sagamu, and Ibadan are advised to take alternative routes through Shimawa or Mosinmi. Those coming from Lagos Island can also explore the Epe corridor through Ijebu Ode to access Sagamu, Ibadan, and Mowe.

READ ALSO: One Killed As Articulated Trucks Collide At Otedola Bridge

The ministry urged drivers to plan ahead and comply with traffic management measures around the construction area.

“Motorists are reminded that a shorter route may not necessarily be the fastest, and they are advised to plan their journeys early, obey traffic management directives, and drive cautiously around the work zone,” the statement said.

The ministry also appealed for patience from road users during the repair period.

“The Federal Ministry of Works regrets any inconvenience this temporary partial closure may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the motoring public as the Ministry continues its efforts to ensure the safety, durability, and stability of the nation’s road infrastructure,” the statement added.

Recall that in February, the Federal Ministry of Works had announced a six-week partial closure of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo–Punch Bridge.