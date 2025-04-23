In a major boost to the Nigerian education sector, the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has announced the release of ₦50 billion by the Federal Government for the payment of earned allowances to academic and non-academic staff of federal universities.

This fulfills a key commitment made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Describing the disbursement as more than just a financial act, the Minister emphasized it as a strong statement of the Tinubu administration’s resolve to reposition Nigeria’s education system.

This move, he said, reflects a broader strategy to shift from a resource-based economy to one driven by knowledge, skills, and innovation.

“This intervention is a reaffirmation of the President’s belief in our youth and the dedicated staff who guide them. Investing in their welfare ensures we build a stronger foundation for a competitive and future-ready education system,” Dr. Alausa stated.

He conveyed President Tinubu’s deep appreciation to university unions for their trust and cooperation, which have contributed to one of the longest periods of uninterrupted academic sessions in Nigeria’s recent history.

Reiterating his commitment, President Tinubu stated, “Our youth are the soul of our nation. Their future is non-negotiable. It is my pledge that the era of strikes in our institutions will soon be over—permanently.”

The Ministry also pledged ongoing collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure Nigerian students have access to quality education that meets international standards.

The announcement marks another milestone in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscores the Federal Government’s drive to make Nigeria’s education system a benchmark across Africa.