The Federal Government has formally designated all armed groups operating within Nigeria as terrorist organisations, declaring an end to what it described as vague labels that previously blurred the nature of such groups.

The announcement was made on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during an end-of-year press briefing where he also outlined key economic and security priorities for 2025 and beyond.

According to the minister, the new stance means any group involved in kidnapping, attacks on farmers, or the intimidation of communities will now face the full weight of counterterrorism measures.

Speaking on the administration’s security agenda, Idris said, “In the area of security, 2025 saw the presidential declaration of a nationwide security emergency, which will, in the months ahead, translate into massive recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police Force, and the deployment of trained and equipped Forest Guards to secure our forests and other vulnerable locations.

‎”We have also established, in 2025, a new national counterterrorism doctrine—anchored on four critical pillars: unified command, intelligence, community stability, and counterinsurgency.

‎”Let me be clear about what this means: That henceforth, any armed group that kidnaps our children, attacks our farmers, or terrorises our communities is officially classified and will be dealt with as a terrorist organization. The era of ambiguous nomenclature is over.”

The minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains resolute in tackling insecurity, a commitment reflected in both the declaration of a state of emergency on security and provisions in the 2026 budget.

He also confirmed the release of the remaining pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, describing it as a major success for the nation’s security agencies.

Idris said, “It is appropriate we start this end-of-year press conference by reemphasizing the good news that came yesterday from the Office of the National Security Adviser, that the abducted 130 pupils of the St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, were released yesterday (Sunday).

“With this development, it can be confirmed that all the abducted pupils, numbering 230, have been freed. Not a single pupil is left in captivity due to the efforts of our security agencies.”

He added that the Federal Government shares in the pain of the affected families and wishes them healing and a joyful reunion, extending seasonal greetings and a Merry Christmas to them.

Idris further assured that firm measures are being taken to prevent any future abductions of schoolchildren across the country, stressing that the administration’s focus for 2026 is to build a safer and more prosperous nation.

Outlining the scale of government spending on security, he said the 2026 budget earmarks its largest single allocation—N5.41 trillion for defence and security, aimed at strengthening national capacity.

He noted that the nationwide security emergency, “will in the months ahead translate into massive recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police Force, and the deployment of trained and equipped Forest Guards to secure our forests and other vulnerable locations.”

On the purpose of the funding, the minister said it would go into safeguarding lives and property, modernising military equipment, establishing a new intelligence framework, and deploying a secure digital border surveillance system.

Reflecting on the administration’s broader reform agenda, Idris said, “The temporary pains of reform are yielding to permanent gains. President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is big, his strategy unambiguous, and his resolve unshakeable. We are consolidating stability, protecting our homeland, empowering our youth, and building a nation where every citizen has the agency to thrive,” he stressed. This is the Nigeria we are building together. Nigeria, truly on the move.”

He concluded that the mission for 2026 is to raise “the edifice of a secure, competitive, and prosperous Nigeria” on the foundation already laid by the government.