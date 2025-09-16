The Federal Government says Nigeria is losing an estimated 10 billion dollars every year to post-harvest losses, a setback the Federal Government says it is determined to tackle head-on....

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, revealed this figure while launching the Green Legacy Rural Community Agriculture and Infrastructure Network, G.R.A.I.N, at the Pulse Centre Initiative in Kangire, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said the losses are mainly caused by poor storage facilities, weak infrastructure, limited processing capacity, and the growing impact of climate change including floods, soil degradation, and erratic rainfall.

He said Nigeria’s agriculture currently contributes about 25 percent of the nation’s GDP, with nearly 70 percent of food produced by small holder farmers who often work with little or no access to modern infrastructure and technology.

Senator Kyari stressed that empowering farmers with modern tools, technology, and access to markets is the surest way to unlock Nigeria’s agricultural wealth and guarantee food security.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has placed agriculture at the centre of its transformation agenda.

The G.R.A.I.N project, he explained, is a private sector driven initiative designed to strengthen food systems, promote rural development, and create hubs that integrate agriculture with infrastructure and innovation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, also praised the initiative, describing Jigawa as a natural agrarian state.

He said such hubs will not only support farmers but also boost Nigeria’s micro-economy by introducing modern facilities and export-friendly practices.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, welcomed the launch of the first Pulse Centre in the country, calling it a “brilliant innovation” that would provide sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

He highlighted features such as a solar-powered energy system, a digitally connected hub, and facilities covering the entire agricultural value chain.

Governor Namadi assured that his administration would continue to invest in agriculture not only to boost food production but also to create jobs, develop infrastructure, and improve the standard of living for people across Jigawa.

With agriculture at the heart of Nigeria’s economy, the G.R.A.I.N initiative is being positioned as a model to reduce wastage, improve exports, and strengthen national food security.