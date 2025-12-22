The Federal Government has declared the 25th and 26th of December, 2025, as well as January 1, 2026, public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year celebrations. According to a Monday statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, Minister O...

The Federal Government has declared the 25th and 26th of December, 2025, as well as January 1, 2026, public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year celebrations.

According to a Monday statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister calls for reflection on the values of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also calls on Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity, to use the festive season to pray for peace, security, and national progress.

Tunji-Ojo further urges citizens to remain law-abiding and security-conscious during the celebrations, while wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.