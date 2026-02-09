The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of key welfare components of its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commitment to the well-being of academic staff and the stability of the Nigerian university s...

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of key welfare components of its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commitment to the well-being of academic staff and the stability of the Nigerian university system another renewed hope initiative in action.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has announced that the Federal Government has fulfilled its obligation to implement the 40 per cent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for ASUU members, with effect from 1st January 2026, in line with the agreement reached with the union. Some federal universities have already begun reflecting the approved increase in their salary payments. To ensure uniform implementation nationwide, all Federal Universities are being formally notified to fully cascade the approved increment across their institutions and integrate it into their payroll structures so that all eligible academic staff benefit accordingly.

In a directive issued to Vice Chancellors of federal universities, Dr. Alausa emphasized the need for strict compliance with the implementation framework for the Consolidated Tools Allowance (CATA). He urged Vice Chancellors to make judicious use of available resources to ensure the successful rollout of the allowance. He further noted that the payment has already been captured and circularised by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and that its inclusion in the 2026 budget is a formal statutory process.

The Minister urged university managements to take proactive steps in utilizing their resources to effect prompt payment of the approved CATA in accordance with NSIWC guidelines. He emphasised that timely implementation of both the CAA increase and CATA will strengthen the academic environment, enhance staff morale, and support improved outcomes in teaching, research, and learning across Nigerian universities.

The Federal Government reiterates its resolve to honour agreements entered into with stakeholders in the education sector and remains committed to constructive engagement, transparency, industrial harmony, and the continuous improvement of quality education in Nigeria.