The Federal government has asked corporate bodies to show interest in the areas of research and medicine as a way of supporting the fight against the coronavirus.

The call was made at the official presentation of a private sector donated temporary isolation, treatment and testing centre in Abuja.

Coronavirus is now a global health crisis that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

It is gradually laying to waste the health and wealth of nations around the world.

Between January 30th 2020 till date, the world has recorded over 4,269,684 confirmed cases, 287,529,000 fatalities and 1,534,013 recoveries spread across 213 countries.

In Africa, the statistics shows over 62,826 confirmed cases and 2,269 fatalities have been recorded across 53 countries.

The modelling projection by experts indicates that the numbers will continue to rise before the curve starts to flatten.

The presentation of a temporary treatment, isolation and testing centre is an indication of private sector supporting government effort in the fight against the virus in Nigeria.

Beyond isolation and treatment centres, the government also wants corporate bodies to show sufficient interest in the areas of research and medicine.

The centre is designed to accommodate 300 beds scalable to 500, a Mobile Laboratory testing Cente and an ICU section.