The Federal Government has approved three landmark policies aimed at overhauling the Federal Civil Service.

According to a Monday statement by the Presidency, the policy targets the Rewards and Recognition Policy, the Incentive and Consequence Management Policy, and the Civil Service Mentoring Policy.

The statement reads, “The decision, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the Federal Executive Council meeting, is designed to create a performance-driven, accountable, and future-ready civil service that delivers efficient, citizen-centric results.

“Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the policies as critical pillars under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021–2025), aligning with the President’s vision of an efficient and incorruptible workforce.”

It added, “The Rewards and Recognition Policy seeks to motivate excellence and innovation, while the Incentive and Consequence Management Policy ensures fairness by rewarding top performers and addressing underperformance. The Mentoring Policy focuses on developing future leaders and preserving institutional knowledge across ministries.

“Mrs. Walson-Jack reaffirmed that these reforms will strengthen professionalism, reward dedication, and build a world-class civil service capable of meeting Nigeria’s development goals.”