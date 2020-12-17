The Federal Executive Council has approved the full business case of Ibom Deep seaport.

This was disclosed by Ini Ememobong ,Honourable Commissioner for Information & Strategy in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the approval came on the heels of the vigorous push by the Udom Emmanuel led administration for the actualization of this long awaited vision.

It will be recalled that previous administrations since 1999 have made several attempts at kick starting the seaport, without success.

Speaking to newsmen on implications of the latest and final approval for the Ibom Deep Seaport, the Commissioner for Economic Development and Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon disclosed that since “port construction is on the Exclusive List the Ibom Deep Seaport needed to be approved by the Federal Government.

The State Governor Udom Emmanuel appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and the entire members of the Federal Executive Council, especially the Minister of Transport, Minister of State for Transport, the Nigerian Ports Authority, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Bureau for Public Procurement and every official of the Federal Government involved in the landmark decision.

Governor Emmanuel also thanked the Technical Committee for the Implementation of the Deepsea Port led by Mrs Mfon Usoro and the entire officials of the Akwa Ibom State Government, who worked tirelessly to achieve this gladdening success story, are very well appreciated.

The Governor said his administration will soon layout a full scale implementation plan for both the Deepsea port and the Liberty Oil and Gas free Zone, also recently approved for commencement.