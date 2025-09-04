The Federal Government has approved the sum of ₦1.85 billion for the continued education, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the rescued Chibok girls under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The intervention, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education in partnership with ...

The Federal Government has approved the sum of ₦1.85 billion for the continued education, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the rescued Chibok girls under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The intervention, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs, will run until 2027 and cover tuition, accommodation, feeding, vocational training, medical support, and psychosocial care.

Currently, 68 of the girls remain enrolled at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, while others are receiving specialized support services. Despite political differences, the government has maintained steady funding for their education at the institution owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the initiative reflects Nigeria’s resolve to transform a painful national tragedy into a story of hope and resilience. “This goes beyond financial commitment—it is a national pledge to uphold the dignity of our children. Education must never be subject to partisan politics,” he stated.

The ₦1.85bn package will provide:

According to the ministry, the holistic programme ensures that the girls are not only remembered but empowered to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Federal Government also urged Nigerians across party lines to support the initiative, stressing that the welfare of children must remain a national priority.

“True leadership is measured by tangible action, not empty criticism,” the statement read.