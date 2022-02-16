Federal High Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s application challenging trial

The federal High court in Abuja is hearing the application of the leader of indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu challenging the propriety of his trial as well as competence of the charge against him.

Justic Binta Nyako had adjourned the hearing to 16th February, 2022 after Mr Kanu pleaded not guilty to the Amended 15 count charges of terrorism brought against him by the federal government

Nnamdi Kanu had claimed that the charges which he denied upon arraignment were incurably defective and have no force of law.