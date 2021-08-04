The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of $11.17bn for a Coastal rail project that is expected to link all of Nigeria’s coastal cities in six years.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, presented two memos which had to do with Federal Government’s commitment to expanding and consolidating on the rail project.

“The first one has to do with the Kano-Jibia rail and the other one has to do with the Port Harcourt-Maidugiri rail.

“Actually, what was approved today was funding to ensure that work starts immediately on those two rails.

Mohammed said that under the former administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, approval was given but nothing was done.

“Today, the council has given approval to commence the Lagos-Calabar Coastal rail.

“This particular route is very important because after the Lagos-Kano route, this Lagos-Calabar Coastal route actually will link all the coastal cities in the country.

“Actually, the proposed route alignment is as follows; it will go from Lagos to Sagamu, Sagamu to Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode to Ore, Ore to Benin City, Benin-City to Sapele, Sapele to Warri, Warri to Yenagoa, Yenagoa to Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt to Aba, Aba to Uyo, Uyo to Calabar, Calabar to Akamkpa to Ikom, Obudu Ranch with branch lines from Benin-City to Agbo, Ogwashi-ukwu, Asaba, Onitsha and Onitsha Bridge and then Port Harcourt to Onne Deep Sea Port.

“This particular route is very important especially for our coastal economy and will cost 11. 17 billion dollars,’’