The FCTA health and Human Services Secretariat has issued a Circular that all Staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) are to submit themselves for the COVID-19 test.

The circular, indicated that the directive followed the permanent secretary’s order during an FCTA management meeting on February 18, 2021, that the health and Human Services Secretariat should conduct a COVID-19 test for all the staff of FCTA.

A team of FCT health workers were, thereafter, stationed at the FCTA secretariat and other designated locations from Monday 1st March to Friday 5th March, for the exercise.

FCTA workers are expected to submit themselves for the COVID-19 test when directed to do so.