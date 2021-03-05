The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has described as fake news the video circulating on social media that alleges that the #EndSARS protest is currently holding in Abuja.

The video shows heavy traffic on an expressway, with a person saying the Dantata Bridge in Abuja has been blocked by youths in protest.

The person said, “We have said we are going to lock down this place. I said it in the morning, you guys thought I was joking. Here I am. Today being my birthday, I’m so happy to be here. This is the best birthday party I’ve ever had. Honestly, I’m catching my groove, the party is yet to start.”

The person added, “Let them come and kill the whole youths. Nigeria will have to be better at all cost, whatever it takes. Let them feel the heat. They never believed Abuja could be blocked like this.”

Reacting to the video, the FCT Police Command said no protest of such is happening, adding that the video is from the #EndSARS protest in Abuja last year.

“FAKE NEWS! The Attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of End SARS protesters in the FCT. We hereby state that nothing of such happened as the video itself is an old video of the previous End SARS protest,” the Command tweeted.

#EndSARS protest is a campaign that saw the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad last October after several complaints of brutality by the police unit.

The #EndSARS campaign against police brutality has since evolved into a demand for good governance and others.