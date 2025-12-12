The FCT High Court hearing the alleged corruption case against former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has remanded him in Kuje Correctional facility pending hearing of his bail application. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission asked the Court to remand the former Minister in ...

His counsel had objected and made an oral bail application for him in court asking that he be released on bail on health grounds.

The Court however remanded him in Kuje Correctional Facility and set the 15th of December for the hearing of his bail application.