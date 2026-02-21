The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its personnel to exercise caution and maintain professionalism while securing voters in the ongoing FCT Area Council elections. Commandant of the NSCDC, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, issued the caution on Saturday ...

Commandant of the NSCDC, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, issued the caution on Saturday ahead of polling across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing officers, Odumosu stressed the importance of conducting themselves responsibly and avoiding “accidental discharges” while on duty.

He said, “Professionalism in the discharge of your duties is paramount. Ensure that every action taken during this election reflects discipline and accountability.”

The elections, which began today, will see over 1.5 million registered voters cast their ballots to elect chairmen and councillors across Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji, and Kwali. A total of 68 positions are being contested six chairmanship seats and 62 councillorship roles.

To safeguard the electoral process before, during, and after the polls, the NSCDC has deployed 4,000 personnel across the FCT, working alongside other security agencies to maintain order and ensure a safe environment for voters.