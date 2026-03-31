As part of the 2026 National Police Week celebrations, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex Lagos has organised a two-hour walkathon themed “Together we walk. Together we secure” to promote physical fitness, enhance community engagement, and boost police visibility.
The walkathon started from the FCID Annex Lagos office, winding through the Kam Salem House/Force Headquarters roundabout and adjoining routes before returning to the starting point.
The exercise featured music from the Police Band, medical personnel on standby, and support vehicles. Adequate water and refreshments were provided, and members of the press covered the event.
The event was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of FCID Annex Lagos, Simeon Akpanudom, alongside senior officers and personnel. During the walkathon, officers interacted with members of the public and media representatives, reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to community partnership and public safety.
AIG Akpanudom highlighted the importance of physical fitness and readiness for police duties, noting that the exercise demonstrated officers’ capability to protect and serve without incident.
He reiterated the department’s alignment with the vision of Olatunji Disu and the theme of the 2026 Police Day celebration, “Community Partnership: Building Trust.” He called on the public to continue supporting the Police with timely information, assuring that the Force remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and service to the nation.