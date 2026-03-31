As part of the 2026 National Police Week celebrations, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex Lagos has organised a two-hour walkathon themed “Together we walk. Together we secure” to promote physical fitness, enhance community engagement, and boost police visibility.

The walkathon started from the FCID Annex Lagos office, winding through the Kam Salem House/Force Headquarters roundabout and adjoining routes before returning to the starting point.

The exercise featured music from the Police Band, medical personnel on standby, and support vehicles. Adequate water and refreshments were provided, and members of the press covered the event.