Residents of the Aponmu community in the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State have held a protest against the invasion of their farms by encroachers....

Residents of the Aponmu community in the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State have held a protest against the invasion of their farms by encroachers.

The demonstration, led by Tope Akinkuade, saw protesters taking to the streets brandishing placards to express their frustrations.

Mr. Akinkuade highlighted that the community has faced years of intimidation and violent attacks from individuals claiming to operate under the authority of a traditional institution.

He warned that the situation could escalate into open conflict if the government does not intervene promptly.

He lamented the unjust harassment, arrests, and detentions that several farmers have endured while resisting the encroachers. According to him, many victims have lost everything, while others live in constant fear.

Mr. Akinkuade urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to take swift action to prevent chaos, emphasizing that the people’s patience is wearing thin.

In response to the protesters, Bola Taiwo, the Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Union Matters, addressed the aggrieved farmers, assuring them that the government would address their grievances and urging them to remain calm.