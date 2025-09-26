Actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has described fame as fleeting and ultimately superficial, emphasising that a person’s true identity is rooted in their values and sense of purpose. Speaking at a recent conference, Adedimeji urged aspiring creatives to focus on honing their craft rather than c...

Actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has described fame as fleeting and ultimately superficial, emphasising that a person’s true identity is rooted in their values and sense of purpose.

Speaking at a recent conference, Adedimeji urged aspiring creatives to focus on honing their craft rather than chasing popularity.

He warned that placing fame above personal development could leave individuals unfulfilled once public attention fades.

Adedimeji wrote: “Fame is Fake! The truth is- fame doesn’t define you, identity does. Your values, your purpose. Fame is fake actually. It’s not real. It can come and go.

“A lot of people come with the mindset of fame first. You come looking for fame without the craft. When the fame comes, what will the fame meet? What becomes of you? Fame is more like you’re here now, everybody hails you.

“When you go back to your house, you’re going to be you and you alone. So at that time that it is you and you alone, who are you?”