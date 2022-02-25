Fake Assistant Superintendent of Police arrested in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Nkanu Patrick for impersonating as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.He was arrested by a team of Policemen attached to Ore Division who were on stop and search duty along Benin/Ore Expressway

He was arrested in a vehicle, Volkswagen Mini Bus carrying Pharmaceutical Products enroute Benin .

He was escorting the vehicle in a complete Police camouflage uniform before he was arrested.

His dressing arose the suspicion of the Policemen on duty who probed further into his particulars.

Spokesperson of the state command, Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect could

not give satisfactory account of himself as a Police officer.

She said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation is concluded.