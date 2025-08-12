The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned that passengers who engage in unruly behaviour at airports will face sanctions in line with civil aviation laws....

In a statement, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, expressed concern over recent incidents of disruptive conduct, describing them as unacceptable.

She urged passengers to familiarise themselves with their rights and responsibilities, as well as airline obligations, as set out by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and FAAN Bye Laws.

Orah said the authority would enforce sanctions under ICAO Annex 17, Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Part 17), and FAAN Bye Laws for any threatening or disorderly conduct.

She added that FAAN was reviewing its protocols for restraining and prosecuting offenders under the Airport Approved Security Programme.

On the recent incident involving an Ibom Air passenger, Orah explained that although security personnel at Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 2 initially managed the situation, FAAN’s Aviation Security team later took the suspect into custody and handed her over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

She urged travellers to remain civil and orderly, stressing that the safety, security and comfort of all airport users remained a top priority, and warning that inappropriate behaviour would be met with legal consequences.