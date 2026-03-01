The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged motorists and customers to be patient following traffic congestion experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on the first day of its nationwide Go Cashless progra...

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged motorists and customers to be patient following traffic congestion experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on the first day of its nationwide Go Cashless programme.

In a Sunday statement shared on its X handle, FAAN said the gridlock resulted from many drivers attempting to register for the new Go-Cashless cards at the toll lanes despite prior notices and publicity encouraging early registration at designated centres.

FAAN expressed concerns, noting that the registration carried out at the gates of the airport created pressure on the toll lanes and resulted in temporary gridlock.

The statement reads, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to sincerely appreciate all motorists and airport users as the FAAN Go Cashless Programme officially comes into full operation today at the access gates of the MMIA and the NAIA in alignment with the Federal Government’s directive on cashless transactions.

“We acknowledge the traffic build-up experienced at the access gates today. Despite the wide publicity, notices, and repeated announcements issued ahead of the commencement date, a significant number of motorists opted to register for their Go Cashless cards at the gates this morning. This understandably created pressure on the toll lanes and resulted in temporary gridlock.”

The FAAN management, while acknowledging that some initial adjustment challenges were anticipated, as with any major system transition, the Authority stated that it has provided ample notice to encourage early registration and avoid congestion on day one.

To ease the situation, the Authority stated that it has deployed additional personnel to the access gates, increased registration points to fast-track first-time card issuance and enhanced on-ground coordination to improve traffic flow.

“We appeal for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work diligently to stabilise and streamline the process. This transition is designed to deliver long-term benefits — faster processing, improved transparency, reduced cash handling risks, and a more efficient airport environment for all,” the statement added.

“We therefore urge all motorists who are yet to obtain their Go Cashless cards to take advantage of the expanded registration support being provided and to plan ahead for subsequent visits.

“Together, with your cooperation, we will make this process seamless. FAAN remains committed to providing a safe, efficient, and world-class airport experience,” the statement concluded.