President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom (UK) is being hailed by experts as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to enhance trade, attract investments, and strengthen bilateral relations. Analysts say the visit also offers a chance to reposition the country on the global stage after years of…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom (UK) is being hailed by experts as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to enhance trade, attract investments, and strengthen bilateral relations.

Analysts say the visit also offers a chance to reposition the country on the global stage after years of limited high-level engagement with the UK.

Speaking on TVC News programme, “This Morning”, Governance and Strategy Expert, Yemi Mapaderun described the visit as a platform for mutually beneficial outcomes.

“If we are looking at the gains or trying to talk about the potential gains of this state visit, we must view it from a mutually beneficial perspective, because the UK is not doing Father Christmas at this time,” he said.

Mapaderun explained that the UK is focused on strengthening its economy in the post-Brexit era, while Nigeria seeks to reinforce ties beyond historical links.

“Nigeria is re-emphasising cultural and historical connections not just from a colonial perspective, but in terms of trade, economic cooperation, military support, and the diaspora,” he said, noting that Nigeria remains the UK’s largest market in Africa.

The expert highlighted the need to rebalance trade flows, pointing out that British exports to Nigeria currently outweigh Nigerian exports to the UK. He also noted the strategic role of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) framework in achieving a more favorable balance.

“Beyond trade, reviving long-standing military cooperation is crucial. Nigerian-UK military relations need to be renewed and possibly taken to the next level,” Mapaderun added.

He also highlighted growing global competition for influence in Nigeria, with the UK seeking to strengthen its position amid increasing engagement from China and the United States.

Furthermore, Marketing strategist and policy analyst Babatunde Awopetu, had earlier, while speaking on “Beyond the Headlines”, on Wednesday, March 18, described the state visit as a rare opportunity for Nigeria to reset its international image.

“The UK gives state visits as the highest accolade between countries, and it is an opportunity for Nigeria to reset its relationship and its perception on the global stage. For me, this is really significant,” he said.

Awopetu added that the visit allows Nigeria to “reannounce itself to the world,” being hosted at the highest level by King Charles III and the British Prime Minister. “It has been too long since there has been this kind of exchange. My hope is that this can be the start of something new, something beautiful, and a springboard for Nigeria-UK relations,” he said.

Both analysts highlighted key areas of focus for the visit, including trade, investment, security, technology, and education.

Awopetu cited the planned Coventry University campus in Lagos as a major initiative that could enhance human capital development.

“The UK excels in education and is world-class in that space. This initiative can help raise standards in Nigeria and bring our systems closer to global best practices,” he said.

Infrastructure and trade were also flagged as priorities. Awopetu noted that proposed port upgrades could unlock Nigeria’s economic potential. “Nigeria and potential often go hand in hand, but what we need is for that potential to become reality. Infrastructure investments like this are the beginning of unlocking that potential,” he said.

Mapaderun added that the visit is expected to yield concrete business outcomes, including the signing of memoranda and agreements. “Beyond the glee and the razzmatazz, both countries are actively looking at serious business,” he said.

He emphasised that ongoing economic reforms under the Tinubu administration are already boosting investor confidence and positioning Nigeria as a credible and attractive destination.

Awopetu also noted the symbolic impact of the visit. “If the United Kingdom is investing in Nigeria, it sends a strong signal to other international partners that the door is open and the environment is ready for investment,” he said.

Both experts agreed that the visit reflects growing international confidence in Nigeria and could mark the beginning of a broader economic and diplomatic turnaround. “These are green shoots that could benefit all Nigerians,” Awopetu said.