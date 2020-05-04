Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Taminu Turaki, has pleaded not guilty to 16 count of money laundering.

His co-defendants, Sampson Okpetu, Samtee Essential Limited and Pasco Investment also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed a 16 counts of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds against the former minister, his aide, and two companies.

The EFCC arraigned the defendants on Monday before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court sitting in Abuja

Granting the defendants bail, Justice Inyang Ekwo adopted the conditions of the administration bail earlier granted to the defendants by the EFCC.

The Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to deposit the particulars of bail to the registrar of the court.

The case has been adjourned to 22nd and 25th June for hearing.