Former governorship candidate in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress, ADC. Gawuna, a former deputy governor, completed his registration on Tuesday at his Gawuna Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area, where he was issued a membership card in the presence of key political stakeholders and…...

Former governorship candidate in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Gawuna, a former deputy governor, completed his registration on Tuesday at his Gawuna Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area, where he was issued a membership card in the presence of key political stakeholders and a large crowd of supporters.

Among dignitaries at the event were former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, immediate past deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, and the state ADC chairman, Musa Ungogo.

Speaking after formally joining the party, Gawuna thanked his supporters and party leaders, pledging to work towards consolidating the ADC’s structure and influence across Kano.

His move follows his resignation from the APC, which he described as a personal and voluntary step in a letter dated March 29, 2026, addressed to his ward chairman.

In the letter, he expressed appreciation to the party for the opportunity to serve and contribute to its development.

Prior to this, Gawuna had also stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, effective March 31, 2026, in compliance with a directive by Bola Ahmed Tinubu requiring political appointees to resign in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He expressed gratitude to the President for the trust reposed in him, describing his service in various roles, including as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano, as an honour.