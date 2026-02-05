Mr Bassey Ewah has officially assumed office as the 46th Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, pledging to consolidate peace and strengthen security across the state. Ewah took over the leadership of the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday, succeeding Mr Emmanuel Adesina, who recently retire...

Mr Bassey Ewah has officially assumed office as the 46th Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, pledging to consolidate peace and strengthen security across the state.

Ewah took over the leadership of the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday, succeeding Mr Emmanuel Adesina, who recently retired from active service.

While addressing officers and men of the command, the new commissioner assured personnel and residents that his tenure would focus on professionalism, diligence, and improved security outcomes.

“I stand before you today as the 46th Commissioner of Police in this state.

“I want to assure you that it will not be business as usual under my watch.

“We will build on the already established peace in this great state, and we will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

“I charge all officers and men of this command to bring their best game forward and work towards taking Plateau back to its original state as the Home of Peace and Tourism,” he said.

Ewah further pledged his personal commitment to duty and appealed to residents to support the police in maintaining lasting peace across the state.

“We will work with the good people of Plateau to identify and address security challenges, and we will not rest until we achieve our goals,” he said.

The commissioner also emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation, promising to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies to enhance security operations throughout Plateau State.