The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has implored the European Union (EU) and Africa to maximise their potential for the continent’s transformative development.

He described the EU as Nigeria’s natural partner, whose investments in the most populous nation on the African continent have been assisting greatly in realising ongoing reforms by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Shettima who stated this on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation of the EU led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, called for deeper bilateral ties between Nigeria and the EU, saying the nation’s relationship with the regional body must advance from well-intentioned commitments to transformative results.

Accordingly, he pledged Nigeria’s readiness to continue to leverage Global Gateway, a strategic initiative of the EU to invest in smart, clean, and secure infrastructure as well as connectivity across the world, including Nigeria, by accelerating key projects like the high-speed rail links, improved ports and airports, renewable power plants, and vocational training centers.

Urging the continent and the regional body to maximise their potential, he said, “The EU are our natural allies and natural partners. I am guided by logic, rationality and not by sentiments. We see our relationship with the EU as a long-term goal because we have come a long way, and there is room for improvement.

“Our expectations as Nigerians and as Africans are clear. We want this partnership to graduate from well-meaning commitments to transformative outcomes. We want more joint ventures, deeper trade facilitation under the AfCFTA, unchangeable investments in energy, education and digital inclusion.”

Maintaining that a stronger relationship with the EU is sacrosanct, the VP noted that Nigeria shares many things in common with the EU, including commitment to democracy, freedom of worship, inclusivity and gender empowerment, even as he said it is time to build a future where multilateralism reflects true mutuality globally.

He continued: “We hope to see the EU move from being a donor to being a co-creator of African prosperity. We really want to be partners with the European Union, not as recipients of aid but as co-creators of prosperity and wealth.

“And we have some commonalities that we share – our commitment to democracy, freedom of worship, inclusivity and gender empowerment, green technology initiative and climate adaptability. We are literally on the same page with the EU on so many issues.”

On the efforts of the current leadership of the African Union (AU) Commission, VP Shettima said it has brought a renewed commitment and clarity to the vision of the AU.

“I believe they are poised to reposition Africa not just as a subject of global discussion but as a co-author of the world’s next chapter,” he added.

Earlier, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, emphasised the strength and longevity of the relationship between the two continents, which is celebrating 25 years.

Mignot said, “The EU is Africa’s first partner—its first trading partner, first investor, first provider of official development assistance, and first humanitarian donor.”

According to the Ambassador, EU foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa reached €309 billion in 2022, significantly outpacing both the United States and China.

“It shows the strength of the EU’s commitment to Africa, and we want to enhance this presence,” Mignot added.

He explained that the meeting will also review progress on the Joint Vision for 2030, a shared strategic framework agreed upon at the last AU-EU Summit in 2022. This vision aligns with Africa’s development roadmap—Agenda 2063—and the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Tinubu Committed To Sustaining Nigeria, Zambia Fraternal Brotherhood – VP Shettima

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima has said Nigeria and the Republic of Zambia share a longstanding fraternal brotherhood, and the administration of President Tinubu is committed to sustaining the relationship.

The Vice President stated this on Thursday when he received President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia’s Special Envoy, Dr Samuel Miambo, who was at the Presidential Villa to deliver President Hichilema’s message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Shettima said Nigeria was proud of its shared heritage with Zambia, especially the country’s contributions to civil liberties liberation during the apartheid era, and its strong democratic heritage and stability since independence.

He assured the envoy of Nigeria’s continued support for the government and people of Zambia, particularly in the pursuit of programmes and policies that target the improvement of lives and livelihoods of the people of both countries.

Earlier, Dr Miambo, who conveyed President Hichilema’s message and special greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, solicited Nigeria’s support for his quest for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said as a big brother in the continent, Nigeria’s support will be crucial for the success of any presidency of the AfDB and highlighted his vision for the development of the continent anchored on energy security, infrastructure and the construction of an African Centre of Excellence for Energy in Nigeria.

Accompanying the Special Envoy on the visit to the Vice President were the Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. George Imbuwa; Advisers to the Zambian President – Mr Manfred Ndonuie and Mrs Elita Mwambazi.