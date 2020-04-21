The European Commission says it is working on measures that would prevent hostile take overs of weak European companies struggling with Coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Commission, said the EU is proposing that various governments take equity ownerships in such weak firms.

The EU staff also revealed that there are concerns about injecting funds into key firms that stay in the economic nerve centre of European development.

The telecommunications industries of Europe are believed to be exposed to unfair competitions from foreign buyers.

In March, the EU, adopted new foreign direct investments screening regulations, expected to be applied from October this year.