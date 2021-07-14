The European Commission has made historic recommendations to establish a zero-carbon economy, including a special tariff on polluting imports, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, the EU executive proposed establishing a separate carbon market, which would result in higher consumer prices for gasoline and heating oil.

The bloc proposed the world’s first carbon border tariff, which would impose emissions costs on steel, cement, and aluminum imports.

The border levy would be phased in from 2026, the Commission said.

The measure is intended to shield European industries from foreign competitors who do not face the same carbon costs.

The commission also proposed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars beginning in 2035, which would hasten the transition to zero-emission electric vehicles [EVs].

The EU executive, the European Commission, proposed a 55 percent cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 versus 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by that time.