EU-AU Summit to open in Brussels, Belgium

The 6th EU-AU summit in Brussels, Belgium will open at 1pm on Thursday with focus on growth, development and increase support for Africa’s peace operations

The meeting hopes to forge more partnerships between the European Union and Africa, with mutual respect and respect for African sovereignty at its core

The European Council at an online press briefing says part of the discussion will centre around the launch of a 150 Billion Euros investment package for Africa, with priority areas on Infrastructure, Education and Health

In these areas, Energy, Electricity, digital development, transportation, access to quality education and capacity building in Africa to better prepare the continent against another pandemic will be discussed

The 2 days meeting will also touch on development areas for youth in Africa, peace security and governance, climate change

40 African Heads of government and all EU member President are billed to attend including Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari

The 4 suspended African countries by the AU- Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan and Guinea will not be attending