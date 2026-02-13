President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asserted that ethical leadership and strong institutions remain the surest path to peace, justice and sustainable development. In a Friday statement from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, President Tinubu made this known on Friday at the Global Cou...

In a Friday statement from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, President Tinubu made this known on Friday at the Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR) Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tinubu, represented by Minister Mohammed Idris, while presenting Nigeria’s position on good governance, institutional reforms, and human rights, said ethical political conduct is no longer optional in a divided, fast-changing world.

He said, “We are living in a time of deep political and ideological polarisation, where misinformation spreads faster than truth,” he stated. “The challenge before us is how to protect free expression while restoring responsibility, civility and trust in public discourse.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s domestic reforms, the President said his administration is strengthening transparency, accountability and institutional performance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Public office is a trust. Our reforms are focused on modernising institutions, reducing leakages, and ensuring that governance decisions improve the daily lives of citizens,” he noted

He highlighted ongoing people-centred social and economic interventions, youth-focused policies, and efforts to guide the responsible use of technology, including digital platforms.

Tinubu explained that “Political renewal is not a single event,” noting that “It is a continuous effort to build institutions, protect democratic space, and deliver real value to the people.”

President Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s alignment with the founding ideals of the GCPR, which promote dialogue, justice and peace across nations.

He stressed that international cooperation is critical amid global economic uncertainty and security challenges.

“No country is immune to these pressures,” he said, noting that sustained dialogue and partnership remain essential for global stability.

The President further stated that Nigeria stands ready to contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to develop a global roadmap for ethics, justice, peace and development, drawing from its experience as a diverse democracy committed to unity and inclusion.

In attendance at the event were the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini and the President of the GCPR, Right Ho

Honourable Russell Mmiso Dlamini, the Secretary General of the GCPR, Prof. Furio Honsell, the Prime Minister of East Timor, Jose Ramos-Horta, the President of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, His Excellency Simplice Mathew Sarandji, among several other dignitaries.