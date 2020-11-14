Iceland coach Erik Hamren has announced he is stepping down after the small Nordic nation failed to qualify for Euro 2020, the Icelandic Football Association announced on Saturday.

The 63-year-old Swede took over the reins of Iceland, who had qualified for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, two years ago.

The two Nations League fixtures, on Sunday against Denmark and Wednesday against England “will be the Swede’s last two games with the team according to a statement from KSI.

On Thursday, Iceland, who have failed to win any of their four matches in the Nations League this year, missed out on a place in next year’s delayed Euros, losing their qualifier 2-1 in extra-time in Hungary.

Under Hamren, Iceland have played 26 matches, with nine wins, five draws and 12 defeats.

Hamren previously led Sweden to Euro 2012 and 2016 but failed to make it past the group stage each time.

He also failed to qualify Sweden for the 2014 World Cup after two play-off losses against Portugal.