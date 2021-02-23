Enyimba have been handed a tough draw in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after Monday’s ceremony in Cairo.

The Peoples Elephant are pitted in Group A alongside ES Setif (Tunisia), Orlando Pirates (South Africa) and Ahli Benghazi (Libya).

Enyimba edged out another Nigerian club Rivers United 6-5 on aggregate on Sunday to book their place in the lucrative stage of the competition.

Group B has Napsa Stars, Cotonsport, JS Kabylie and RS Berkane, ASC Jaaraf is in group C alongside Salitas, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and the winner between Etoile and Young Buffaloes will take the groups last spot.

Raja Casablanca of Morocco is pitted against Pyramids of Egypt, Nkana football club and the winner between Namungo and Primeiro Agosto.