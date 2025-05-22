Member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Sunday Umeha, has defected from the Labour Party, LP to governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, Mr. Umeha cited unabated leadership crisis within the Labour Party as the primary reason for his defection.

He said the party has been embroiled in a prolonged crisis with three different factions laying claim to its national leadership.

The lawmaker also expressed gratitude to the APC leadership in Enugu State and across Nigeria for its support as he reaffirmed his commitment to the development of his constituency and the Southeast region

Meanwhile, Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order under Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), challenging the legality of Mr Umeha’s defection.

Mr. Chinda argued that the Supreme Court has already resolved the leadership tussle within the Labour Party, hence there is no division within the party to warrant a defection under the provisions of Section 68(1)(g).

He called on the Speaker to exercise his constitutional powers by declaring the seat of the defected lawmaker vacant.