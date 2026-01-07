Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has announced plans to transform the reclaimed Uyo Village dumpsite into a modern Government Residential Area, featuring a housing estate and a creative village. The governor disclosed this after inspecting the over 100-hectare site, which was previously a refuse d...

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has announced plans to transform the reclaimed Uyo Village dumpsite into a modern Government Residential Area, featuring a housing estate and a creative village.

The governor disclosed this after inspecting the over 100-hectare site, which was previously a refuse dump and erosion-prone ravine but has now been sand-filled and mapped out for development.

Governor Eno said the project will begin with about 150 middle-income housing units and is designed to open up new development corridors, address erosion challenges, and reduce the state’s housing deficit.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and urged contractors to ensure quality and timely delivery.

The governor also encouraged residents to engage with the ₦1.584 trillion 2026 budget, saying it reflects the scale of projects aimed at positioning Akwa Ibom for global standards of development.