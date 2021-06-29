England manager, Gareth Southgate says the Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany on Tuesday is an opportunity for his team to “make some history.

Southgate hopes to guide England into the quarter-finals after reaching the last four of the World Cup in 2018.

He is keen for his players to write a new chapter into the England-Germany rivalry, with several of them too young to remember some previous key meetings.

Captain of the side, Jordan Henderson says the England boys will be ready for the encounter .