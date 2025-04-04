The Transmission Company of Nigeria says the Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330kV line has tripped, at a distance of about 14.9 km from Ikeja-West Transmission Substation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during windy rainfall, resulting in a load loss of 165 MW.

The TCN stated that a thorough investigation carried out

revealed extensive damage to Tower 528, which collapsed due to a trailer truck hitting detached conductors on Tower 527. The incident also affected Tower 526 and Tower 524.

The transmission company said Engineers are working diligently to repair the affected towers and ensure normal bulk power supply to Ikeja, Eko, and Ibadan DISCOs.

Meanwhile, the 165 MW load loss has already been diverted through other lines to the affected DISCOs to minimise the impact of the incident on the affected DISCOs.

The TCN reiterated its commitment to providing efficient and reliable transmission of bulk electricity nationwide.