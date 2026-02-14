The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says the enforcement of the nations Law against Drug abuse is not selective....

The agency speaking through its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on the third edition of TVC News Townsquare Series says laws are enforced strictly in accordance with laid down procedures.

Responding to a question from anchor, Nifemi Oguntoye, on why Superstar artistes who glorify smoking of Cannabis in music videos are not being arrested, Babafemi says the evidence is not always as clear cut as people think they are.

Going futher, he adds that the NDLEA is ready, willing and always open to collaboration to continue its fight against drug abuse with collaboration with all stakeholders.

For his part, ID Cabasa, says the nations laws also need to be reformed in a way to ensure that they are more responsive and effective to prevent substance abuse.

Adding her views, Maymunah Kadiri, consultant psychiatrist says the War on Drugs and the fight against losing more young Nigerians is a collective one that everybody must be involved in.