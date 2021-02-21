The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has given the federal government up to Wednesday to pay its members a compensation of N475 billion for the losses suffered in last year’s EndSARS protests and the recent Sasa mayhem in Oyo state.

The union is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

At a news conference in Abuja, the union, alongside the Northern Consensus Movement said it lost 151 members in the Sasa crisis, not less than a hundred to the EndSARS protests in 2020 and goods worth billions of naira destroyed.

The union says more than one hundred 18- seater buses were also lost in the protests.

It called on the federal government to tackle the general insecurity in the country, guarantee the safety of its members whom it alleges are being kidnapped, killed or maimed on a daily basis.

The union says it will not hesitate to withdraw its services from Wednesday should the government fail to meet its demands.