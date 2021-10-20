Breaking News

EndSars one-year after: Hundreds of youth gather at Lekki tollgate to commemorate anniversary

Hundreds of youth gather at Lekki to commemorate anniversary
Hundreds of youth are gathered at the Lekki tollgate to commemorate the first anniversary of the EndSars protest.

Security operatives are seen stationed everywhere to ensure the process remains peaceful.
 
As at 10.30 am, there has been free flow of vehicular movement.
Our correspondent, Miyen Akiri who is live at the venue of the protest says, four persons, were arrested by the police because they were unable to identify themselves but were later released.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Kaduna LGA Polls: APC loses Gov. El-Rufai's polling unit to PDP

Kaduna LGA Polls: APC loses Gov. El-Rufai’s polling unit to PDP

TVCN
Sep 4, 2021

The People's Democratic Party has emerged winner of the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Ungwar…

Outbreak of strange illness claims 4 lives in Sokoto

TVCN
Jan 27, 2021

Four persons have died in Helele area of Sokoto metropolis, Sokoto north local government area following…

Sunshine Stars confirm Eguavoen’s resignation

TVCN
Jun 9, 2017

Nigeria Pro-Football League side, Sunshine Stars have confirmed the resignation of Austin Eguavoen as…

Maritime workers begins indefinite strike nationwide

TVCN
Jul 3, 2019

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has commenced an indefinite nationwide strike following the expiration…

TVC News Special Reports

Delta: #ENDSARS protest in Ughelli turns violent, police officer killed

09 Oct 2020 12.49 pm

A police officer has been killed when operatives…

Continue reading

Lagos State Government presents pictorial report of destruction aftermath #ENDSARS protest in Lagos

11 Nov 2020 12.08 pm

The Lagos State government has compiled…

Continue reading

Full text of Federal Government’s letter to CNN headquarters on Investigative report by its African team

23 Nov 2020 6.09 pm

23 Nov. 2020 Mr. Jonathan Hawkins VP, Communications…

Continue reading