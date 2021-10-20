EndSars one-year after: Hundreds of youth gather at Lekki tollgate to commemorate anniversary

Breaking News
-
Governor Simon Lalong has Inaugurated a steering committee for the development of Plateau State agenda…
-
Over seven persons were on Wednesday arrested at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos during a…
-
Religious extremism due to poor or inadequate religious knowledge by most adherent of the two…
-
Hundreds of youth protesters have converged in Ibadan to commemorate the one year anniversary of…
-
Hundreds of youth are gathered at the Lekki tollgate to commemorate the first anniversary of…
-
President Muhammadu Buhari has received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who arrived in Nigeria…
-
To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the EndSars protest, a group of youths gathered outside…
-
Seven thousand, one hundred and fifty-six farmers in Zamfara State will benefit from the Federal…
-
Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said efforts are being made to fish out those behind…
-
The Oyo state police command has promised strict sanctions against anyone caught involving in violent…
Hundreds of youth are gathered at the Lekki tollgate to commemorate the first anniversary of the EndSars protest.
Security operatives are seen stationed everywhere to ensure the process remains peaceful.
As at 10.30 am, there has been free flow of vehicular movement.
Our correspondent, Miyen Akiri who is live at the venue of the protest says, four persons, were arrested by the police because they were unable to identify themselves but were later released.