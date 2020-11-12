Two persons, Adekunle Augustine and Semion Akogwu, have instituted a case against the Lagos state government, seeking the federal high court, to disband the Judicial Panel Of Inquiry and Restitution For Victims Of SARS, Related Abuses In Lagos State and the Lekki Toll Gate Incident

The Plaintiffs in the case alleged that the Lagos state governor, being a party in the matter, did not exercise its power in public interest by setting up the panel

The plaintiffs are praying the court to make a declaration that the Governor, being a party cannot set up a panel to investigate itself and that the outcome of the panel will be in favour of the state, against their right to fair hearing.

The defendants listed in the suit that has now being filed at the Lagos division of the federal high court are, the judicial panel, governor of the state, the Chairman of the panel and the Attorney-General of the state.

The panel is presently constituted of a retired judge as the chairman and eight others who are a senior Advocate of Nigeria, retired deputy inspector general of police, a government official, human rights activists and youth representatives.

Last week, the panel suspended its sittings by a week after a court in Abuja ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of twenty persons, including Rinu Oduala, one of the members of the Lagos panel.